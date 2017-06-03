Mikimoto Debuts the Reopening of Their Ginza Flagship in Tokyo

With six floors of retail space and over 40,000 square feet, Mikimoto has transformed their Ginza flagship in Ginza 4-chome, Tokyo, into a chic high jewelry shop. Designed by world-renowned architect Hiroshi Naito, the flagship’s exterior was inspired by the quiet splendor of the sea, while the interior is flooded with an abundance of natural light that showcases the simplicity of the white and gray color palate.

Floors one through three present an exquisite selection of rings, pendants, and earrings that praise the classic pearl, along with the newest collections of diamonds and colored gemstones. In addition—to commemorate the June 1 reopening—Mikimoto has crafted the “Praise to Nature” collection that will be displayed beside other pieces of high jewelry.

Moving onto the fourth floor, Mikimoto’s legendary pearl designs take center stage and feature a variety of pearl strands revered by women of all generations worldwide. Striking bridal jewelry and one-of-a-kind pieces can be found on floors five and six, which is where individual rooms are also available for added privacy during your visit.