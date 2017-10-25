Reza Debuts an Exclusive Trunk Show at Moda Operandi’s New York Boutique

Moda Operandi has launched a month-long trunk show at their Moda Madison NYC showroom. It features, for the first time outside of their Parisian atelier, Place Vendôme high-jeweler Reza. From October 25 through November 25, Reza will present 23 exquisite one-of-a-kind couture pieces in Moda’s showroom—note that an appointment is required—and offer an additional 36 pieces online.

The curated trunk show will contain a variety of striking necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets. A few standouts include the one-of-a-kind L’dol Fourche earrings that combine wisps of silver with diamonds and red spinel ($130,600), the emerald and diamond covered Arlequin briquette earrings ($259,000), and the Farandole turquoise earrings ($59,800), which boast floral blooms that appear to have been embrassé by trios of diamonds.

As part of their mission to unearth fresh, innovative designs to their global clientele, Moda Operandi is launching a new series titled Moda Operandi’s International Fine Jewelry Series. Top style capitals from around the world will be featured in the series, which begins with Reza from Paris, and will be succeeded by designers from Piedmont, Milan, and New York, to name a few.