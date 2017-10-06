Monica Rich Kosann’s New LA Boutique Gets Personal

Monica Rich Kosann’s new Los Angeles boutique makes bespoke jewelry using modern-day methods. The bright, cozy 485-square foot space is decorated with some of the designer’s own snapshots; Kosann worked as a professional portrait photographer before launching her jewelry brand in 2003. The phrase “stories told here” is emblazoned on the floor in brass at the shop’s entrance—a fitting refrain for Kosann, who continually balances style with sentimentality. Indeed, contemporary custom lockets and playful charm necklaces are among her most enduringly popular pieces.

Located on the first level of the newly revamped Westfield Century City mall in West Los Angeles, Kosann’s second freestanding boutique in the U.S. offers a Locket Bar, where you can upload and resize photos from your digital library to fit into a locket—choose from pendants made with mother-of-pearl, 18-karat yellow gold, rose gold, ceramic, sapphires, and topaz.

In another area of the shop customers may have special phrases, names, or mantras engraved onto Kosann’s poesy rings. These delicate, stackable designs can be looped onto a necklace and are inspired by the 18th century rings by the same name, which were often exchanged between lovers and inscribed with poems (“poesy” is derived from the French word for poem).

Kosann’s first-ever west coast outpost joins her existing boutique in New York’s Columbus Circle.