Mesmerizing Jewelry from Gismondi’s New Aura Collection

In the new Aura collection, Genoa-based jewelry designer Massimo Gismondi has unveiled designs that are a sleek departure from his brand’s more traditionally gem-centric creations. Gismondi 1754’s attention-grabbing pieces often highlight vibrant emeralds, rubies, and diamonds in carefully handcrafted settings that bring all attention to the gem. But in Aura, curvaceous metal formations take center stage. Although it is a totally fresh assemblage from Gismondi, Aura recalls and amplifies some of the organic inspirations behind the brand’s most iconic collections, like the budding blossoms in Il Giardino Segreto and coiled ringlets in L’Eden.

Aura’s range of pendants, earrings, rings, and bracelets are totally transfixing, each made from gleaming 18-karat yellow, rose and white gold and shaped into mesmerizing vortex-like designs. Each design’s alluring spiral draws inspiration from modern architecture, the swirls of the cosmos, and earthly wonders—like ocean eddies and curving rock formations. “For jewelry, you cannot just wear it, you have to feel it,” says Massimo, seventh-generation master jeweler and CEO of Gismondi 1754. “I have always felt the special connection between energy of the sky and the energy inside of us all. This collection, of which I am very proud, is the true expression of the Aura in our universe.”

Aura’s designs are a mix of bold and more subtle, every day pieces. Several are delicately accented with white and brown diamonds, while others are trimmed with black, white, and turquoise enamel. Among the collection’s most striking works are the pendant (from $5,170), ring (from $4,950), and breathtaking gold cuff, which has a gleaming surface illuminated further by 13 carats of white diamonds ($67,375). The Aura collection is the result of a year of work by Massimo Gismondi and his team of craftspeople in Genoa, a coastal city in northwestern Italy. It will debut at Neiman Marcus stores this spring.