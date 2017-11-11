Exclusive Jewels Unveiled at DeGrisogono’s New Boutique

De Grisogono is the latest jeweler to open a posh new boutique in Midtown Manhattan. The Geneva-based gem house’s 1,614-square-foot, two-level space at 700 Madison Avenue was designed by David Collins Studio—which also created de Grisogono’s London flagship—and centers on an elegant purple, gold, and white color palette. Carrara marble covers the main floor, where walnut and brass display cases house de Grisogono timepieces and signature jewels, including earrings and interlacing bracelets composed of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires as well as several one-of-a-kind pieces that are exclusive to the New York shop. Among these singular designs are a dazzling heart-cut diamond on a ring made with diamonds and a transfixing pair of asymmetrical diamond drop earrings.

Clients looking to consult with artisans on a custom piece can head upstairs to a private salon and lounge area decorated with plum-colored silk wallpaper, velvet sofas, a custom Turkish lilac marble fireplace, Sophie Mallenbranche mesh metal screens, and a sleek, sculptural brass chandelier by New York’s Hudson Furniture. De Grisogono’s boutique joins the jewelry house’s 16 other locations around the globe.