New Diamond Jewelry Collection from Stephen Webster and Hearts on Fire Takes Flight

The avian-inspired collection is bedecked in dazzling diamonds.

By on June 10, 2017
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

Stephen Webster, a London jeweler known for his vivid, edgy designs, has lent his talents to a new 24-piece collection called White Kites. Inspired by the white-tailed kite bird and created in partnership with international diamond purveyor Hearts on Fire, the new collection revisits Webster’s signature feather motifs first popularized in his fantastical Magnipheasant line.

Designs from White Kites are crafted from rose and white gold and feature Hearts on Fire’s trademark round diamonds. The faceted gems are aligned to create graceful wing-like designs that fan across the wearer’s fingers, wrist, neck, and ears. The line comprises primarily statement jewelry, from cuffs and chandelier earrings to cocktail rings and collar necklaces. Pieces from White Kites range in price from $3,250 to $170,000 and are available at the Stephen Webster recently refreshed flagship boutique on London’s Mount Street, Harrods on Brompton Road, and Webster’s Beverly Hills store. (stephenwebster.com)

Stephen Webster and Hearts on Fire Jewelry Collection ring

More Jewelry

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

ad