New Race Day Jewelry from Links of London and Ascot Racecourse

By on May 26, 2017
Horseshoe pendant, jewelry from Links of London and Ascot Racecourse
A new 28-piece jewelry collection from Links of London has arrived just in time for Britain’s most popular summertime horse racing event, the Royal Ascot. These new designs were made in partnership with the country’s iconic Ascot Racecourse, which has been hosting tournaments since its founding by Queen Anne back in 1711. This year’s race will take place in June and promises to be the social event of the season—stylish spectators will sip freshly muddled cocktails on the grandstand and (hopefully) watch their horse take the trophy. The London-made collection ranges from $90 to $725 and has something for every horse-lover and racing fan. For women, that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and keepsake charms; cufflinks and bracelets are available for men. Each design boasts an emblem from the racing tradition—from diamond-covered horseshoes, rose gold helmets and sterling silver top hats to champagne buckets and 18-karat gold trophies. (linksoflondon.com)

