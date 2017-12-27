Top 6 Pearl Stories from 2017

The tide has changed for pearls. In recent years, the gem—once considered stuffy, even passé—has undergone a rebirth. Today, designers from around the world—including Chanel, Mizuki, Yvel, Nikos Koulis, and Viren Bhagat—are fashioning the luminous gems into unforgettable pieces, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Many of these new creations are subtle enough to be worn every day, but even more are bold enough to steal the spotlight.

Here, we highlight six of our most fabulous pearl stories from this past year.

Trend to Watch: Modern Pearls

Using color, contrast, sharp angles, and plenty of drama, these six designers are making pearl jewelry for strong and stylish modern women. Which one catches your eye? Find out by browsing our popular slideshow on the subject.

The Pearls Everyone Wants

New York–based designer Mizuki Goltz’s sleek, contemporary pieces spotlight the singular curves of baroque pearls. Her designs are uniquely wearable and never cease to amaze. We discussed her approach to design and why these pearls are so hot right now in a recent interview.

What You Need to Know About Pearls

How strong is your pearl IQ? From conch to South Sea to melo melo, this is our quick-hitting guide to the world’s rarest pearls.

Designers Making the Cool Pearl Jewelry You Want

Whether you want sleek stackable bangles, chic asymmetric rings, or exceptionally unique strands of baroque pearls, this trio of designers—Mizuki Goltz, Theresa Harper Bruno, and Yvel—is crafting jewelry that truly breaks the mold.

4 Fresh Pearl Designs to Add to Your Summer Collection

From cool gray to hot pink, these four refreshing pearl designs experiment with color and form. Plus, they’re pieces you can wear year-round. We recently performed a deep dive into this topic to make it easier for you to take your pick.

Striking New Pearl Jewelry

A wave of lavish pearl designs—from necklaces and ear clips to rings and cuffs—highlights the enduring mystique of these rare gems and lays bare their modern appeal. Which one will you choose?