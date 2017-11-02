Pomellato Debuts Its 50th-Anniversary Collection

Italian jewelry house Pomellato marks its 50th anniversary with a new line: Iconica. Rose gold and white gold take center stage in this 17-design collection, which includes handcrafted rings, bracelets, and pendant necklaces.

In a nod to the sleek gold-band ring that Pomellato first designed in the 1970s, Iconica features 18-karat rose- and white-gold bands that are available in various widths (from $2,360). Stack them, wear one on every finger, or just sport the dazzling rose-gold variation with whimsically cut diamonds.

Pomellato is renowned for its innovative approach to gold and chain-making, so it’s only fitting that its icon-inspired collection would include 18-karat rose-gold link bracelets, offered in three sizes. Unique to this design is its invisible clasp, which allows the bracelets to fuse together and create a link necklace that can be worn at whatever length you choose. The links are versatile, elegant, and perfect for everyday wear (designs start at $9,950).

Subtle and stylish, Pomellato’s customizable pendant necklaces (from $2,180) can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion—simply string a single miniature Iconica ring on a rose-gold link chain, or pair it with a few diamond-studded companions.