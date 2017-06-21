You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prada’s Semiprecious Jewelry Line Was Inspired by Ancient Talismans

The collection features necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants.

By on June 21, 2017
Prada Talisman Collection

Related Articles

Prada’s forthcoming fine jewelry line was inspired by the mystical. The Italian fashion house’s first semiprecious jewelry collection, Prada Talisman, takes it cues from talismans—ancient objects which were believed to contain supernatural powers, protect against evil and harm, and bring good luck and favor to the possessor. The unisex line, which will be part of the iconic brand’s fall collection, features 15 stunning styles of necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and pendants specifically created to bring a bit of magic to the wearer.

Crafted from briar root wood, Pacific shells, and semiprecious and hard-carved stones such as rock crystal and amethyst, the elegant yet understated pieces seemingly exude sacred energy and revitalize the wearer’s spirits. Intricately designed silver animal pendants (including wolves, parrots, panthers, fish, elephants, and koalas) recall deities from days gone by. Made from stones and wood, the pieces exist in harmony with the natural world.

Packaged in satin-lined Saffiano leather boxes, each piece of jewelry links primeval artifacts and modern design to create good luck charms that individuals of all ages will cherish for years to come. The pieces, which range from $360 to $2,405, will be available next week at Prada Beverly Hills and Prada Broadway in New York City.

Prada Talisman Collection

More Jewelry

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

ad