Prada’s Semiprecious Jewelry Line Was Inspired by Ancient Talismans

Prada’s forthcoming fine jewelry line was inspired by the mystical. The Italian fashion house’s first semiprecious jewelry collection, Prada Talisman, takes it cues from talismans—ancient objects which were believed to contain supernatural powers, protect against evil and harm, and bring good luck and favor to the possessor. The unisex line, which will be part of the iconic brand’s fall collection, features 15 stunning styles of necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and pendants specifically created to bring a bit of magic to the wearer.

Crafted from briar root wood, Pacific shells, and semiprecious and hard-carved stones such as rock crystal and amethyst, the elegant yet understated pieces seemingly exude sacred energy and revitalize the wearer’s spirits. Intricately designed silver animal pendants (including wolves, parrots, panthers, fish, elephants, and koalas) recall deities from days gone by. Made from stones and wood, the pieces exist in harmony with the natural world.

Packaged in satin-lined Saffiano leather boxes, each piece of jewelry links primeval artifacts and modern design to create good luck charms that individuals of all ages will cherish for years to come. The pieces, which range from $360 to $2,405, will be available next week at Prada Beverly Hills and Prada Broadway in New York City.