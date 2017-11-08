Fresh Rainbow Designs to Warm Up Your Winter Wardrobe

As the days shorten and the chill of winter sets in, a touch of color goes a long way in warming up a cozy, stylish, neutral outfit. Here we highlight three jewelry designers who are drawing inspiration from the rainbow.

Noor Fares

With a design ethos focused on enlightenment, London-based Noor Fares chose the rainbow for her new collection specifically for its symbolism of peace and harmony. Each geometric design in this 30-piece collection is infused with a mythical elegance, visible through the use of colored sapphires, rainbow moonstones, rock crystals, and opals.

The Rainbow Chandra Crescent pendant necklace ($2,587) displays a bright assortment of amethysts, rubies, and blue, yellow, and pink sapphires as well as a half-moon rock crystal that rests against the arch of the rainbow. Noor Fares’s Rainbow Planet Spiral Ring ($3,055) packs a punch with the use of a 1.47-carat opal wrapped in a wreath of multihued gems. Stare long enough and you might find yourself enchanted. Additional pieces include Fly Me to the Moon wing earrings, Rainbow Spiral Tribal earrings, and the Rainbow Mala necklace, bracelet, and drop earrings with peacock pearls.

Colette

There’s no need to seek out the pot of gold at the end of this rainbow; many of designer Colette Steckel’s designs are crafted in 18-karat yellow and pink gold. These yellow-gold Marrakech hoop earrings are radiant and sophisticated—rubies, tsavorites, and multicolored sapphires are meticulously placed in arrangements that reflect the grandeur of Moroccan palaces ($11,180). The sapphires in Colette’s pink-gold Galaxia Star hoop earrings are equally dazzling, surrounded by dozens of pink-gold spheres adorning each of the 13 starbursts (from $6,640).

Suzanne Kalan

No one does a baguette-cut sapphire quite like Suzanne Kalan, and her new Rainbow Fireworks collection is a testament to the Los Angeles–based designer’s meticulous craftsmanship. Composed of 41 pieces that include bracelets, pendants, earrings, chokers, and rings, the collection was heavily influenced by environments from around the world—from the verdant forests of the Mediterranean to the beaches of Mykonos.

Kalan’s 18-karat, rose- or yellow-gold Rainbow Fireworks Charm chokers (from $5,200) feature square-cut colored sapphires that dangle like delicate crystals from a chandelier. Sapphire baguettes are accentuated with round white diamonds on the 18-karat rose-gold Rainbow Fireworks Spiral hoop earrings (priced at $7,600), and the Rainbow Sapphire Eternity band is available in rose or yellow gold and holds more than four carats of sapphires ($3,000).