Refreshing Floral Jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s New Paper Flowers Collection

Tiffany & Co. aims to bring fresh energy to floral jewelry with its all-new Paper Flowers collection. It’s the first from chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff, who joined the 181-year-old brand in January of last year. “We’re beginning a new chapter of creativity, with a reverence for the past, but at the same time bringing excitement and surprise so that people consider us in a new way,” explains Krakoff, a three-time CFDA Award winner and formerly the creative director at Coach. Paper Flowers also marks Tiffany’s first major fine jewelry collection since its Key collection debuted nearly a decade ago.

“I wanted to design a fine jewelry collection that a person could wear every day and in all sorts of situations, both formally but also in a casual way,” says Krakoff. Paper Flowers is a mix of pieces made for daily wear and high designs; it includes pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings. In each piece, the blossoms appear to be deconstructed paper petals that have been fastened together with a pin, resulting in an organic, artfully undone look.

The launch of the collection this week has been accompanied by a citywide superbloom of Tiffany blue in New York—select yellow taxi cabs and subway stations have been painted the house’s trademark blue, buckets of handmade paper flowers are being doled out on the streets, and a handful of branded coffee carts are serving up complimentary pastries and espresso, encouraging New Yorkers to take an Audrey Hepburn-style pause outside a shop window (à la Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

As for Krakoff’s favorite pieces? “I love the collar necklace with the big pear-shaped diamonds for its luxe but cool toughness,” he says, referring to the collection’s $790,000 platinum bib necklace with more than 68 carats of white diamonds. “It takes wearing big diamonds out of the formal and allows you to wear them much more casually. I also love the large ring that has three flowers with a firefly nestled in the middle of them. It has a kind of romantic, magical feeling.”

The 40 platinum pieces feature white and yellow diamonds, blue sapphires as well as tanzanite—the vibrant gem Tiffany & Co. brought to the States in 1969. Designs are available online and in select boutiques and range from $2,500 for rings and earrings to $790,000 for the breathtaking bib necklace.