Rihanna and Chopard Unveil New Pieces in their Vibrant Jewelry Collection

“With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.” Chopard’s creative director and co-president, Caroline Scheufele, is referring to the Barbados-raised mega-star, Rihanna. The Grammy-winning singer is well known for her bold, provocative approach to fashion, and that’s readily apparent in her recent collaboration with the Swiss jewelry house.

Caroline and Rihanna worked closely to conceptualize the two new lines of jewelry that made a dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The newest additions to the Rihanna Loves Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection include a striking 18-karat rose gold and titanium necklace layered with fancy-cut and cabochon rubies, orange and yellow sapphires, tsavorites and 14 carats of turquoise beads.

This Barbados Carnival-inspired necklace is accompanied with matching earrings bedecked in turquoise, which could easily be worn on their own for a subtler statement. An 18-karat white gold bracelet and cuff are both set with pear-shaped, brilliant-cut, and marquise-cut diamonds, simultaneously evoking Chopard’s classic colorways and Rihanna’s bold flair.

Pieces in the already released collection were largely inspired by the lush forests of Barbados­—they include two styles of earrings with intricate floral designs that feature certified fair mined gold, green beryls, aquamarines, topaz, and diamonds. This capsule also includes an automatic watch in 18-karat white gold that is set with more than 30 carats of diamonds.

The second collection, Rihanna Loves Chopard Joaillerie, is a modern nine-piece set that utilizes Chopard’s signature chain-link Ice Cube motif in forest green ceramic and 18-karat rose gold. The newest pieces in the Haute Joaillerie Collection will be available for purchase on July 13 at Chopard Boutiques around the U.S.