Sotheby’s Auctions Immaculate Pieces from S.J. Phillips: A Bond Street Legacy

Sotheby’s will welcome S.J. Phillips: A Bond Street Legacy to its London auction house on October 18. Serving as one of the city’s legendary havens for historical pieces and vintage jewelry, S.J. Phillips opened its doors in 1869 and has since garnered a following from such storied figures as Queen Mary, the Rothschild family, and Margaret Thatcher, to name a few.

Among this sale’s highlights are several extraordinary gems.

Lot 74, a gem set and diamond necklace, dates back to the late 19th century and is a rainbow assortment of colored oval- and cushion-shaped stones. The piece blooms to life with pops of aquamarine, green tourmaline, pink and yellow topaz, yellow zircon, alexandrite, and a stunning hessonite garnet pendant. Each of the gems are bordered with floral metalwork set with rose diamonds, while circular-cut spinels are spaced between each gem in small flower clusters. The piece is estimated between $45,000 and $58,000.

This Garland-style diamond necklace from the early 20th century is a chandelier of floral-motif pendants and yellow-tinted, cushion-shaped diamonds. Delicate swags and bows bring an enduring elegance to the piece. Though it may have been made for opulent galas filled with glamorous people, this necklace is a modern-day showstopper. Lot 134 is estimated between $310,000 to $361,000.

Emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and diamonds take center stage on this 1950s bracelet. The decadent display of gems is designed to look like a whimsical vine on the wrist and was inspired by Cartier’s famed Tutti Frutti collection from the 1920s. Lot 251 is expected to be auctioned off for $155,000 to $193,000.

Influenced by the construction of a shirt collar, this cabochon ruby and diamond necklace from the 1950s is a river of overlapping fabric-like flaps that connect to a fan-shaped detachable brooch. Dozens of baguette and brilliant-cut diamonds hug rows of rubies intricately placed on the necklace, which is anticipated to fetch between $155,000 to $232,000.