Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils New Jewelry Department with Exclusive Designs

Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship at 611 Fifth Avenue in New York’s Rockefeller Center has unveiled a fully renovated jewelry department that spotlights a mix of modern innovators and established brands. Called Jewelry on 2, the 7,000-square-foot second-level section houses creations from more than 40 jewelry designers in counters and shop-in-shops and will have a pair of private VIP rooms where clients can sit down to discuss repairs and develop custom designs. “This will be a destination for the modernist and the jewelry connoisseur,” says Marta Nowakowski, vice president and divisional merchandise manager of jewelry, referring to the store’s current and future refurbishments. Additional renovations next year will yield a specialized in-store fine jewelry department called the Vault—a standalone version of which opened in Greenwich, Connecticut last year. “If you wanted to shop for everyday jewelry, fine jewelry, high jewelry, watches—Saks will be the place in New York to come.”

Created by San Francisco architecture firm Gensler in collaboration with the department store’s design team, Jewelry on 2’s feel is one of contemporary warmth. The space boasts textured white stone flooring and handmade wall coverings dotted with iridescent beads and mica flakes, plus a custom-made metal and ceramic wire art installation called Bird & Pearl. “It’s not just about an elevated product, but about creating an elevated luxury experience for our clients,” says Nowakowski. “[Our client] really knows so much more about jewelry now than she did five years ago. She’s very knowledgeable and recognizes great workmanship and design.”

Previously located on the store’s main level, the revamped jewelry department will include designs with accessible price points as well as one-of-a-kind and limited-edition pieces by Renee Lewis, Anita Ko, and Roberto Coin. “We’re adding new and emerging brands as well as established and branded jewelry,” says Nowakowski. “I have a lot of favorites.” Among the front-runners are “David Webb, Renee Lewis, Marina B, ZYDO, Tomasz Donocik, and Sydney Evans.” The debut of Jewelry on 2 also marks Donocik’s first foray into the U.S. market—the London-based designer recently rose to fame for his architectural, futuristically inspired designs.