This New Bracelet Is Made with Stones from K2

Sharon Khazzam has debuted an all-new one-of-a-kind bracelet made from stones sourced near the peak of K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain. Called the Himalayan Bracelet and priced at $24,600, this handcrafted design boasts snow-white stones laced with flecks of ice blue and smoky gray that were mined near the mountain’s 28,000-foot-high summit. The stones are set in 18-karat white gold amidst floral clusters of aquamarines, gray diamonds, and apatite.

Khazzam, a veteran of the jewelry industry who consulted for Fred Leighton and London Jewelers before launching her own line in 2001, is best known for her playfully arranged designs made with sensational, vibrant gems—think juicy hunks of watermelon tourmaline, bubblegum-pink sapphires, chocolatey-brown diamonds, and marshmallow-white tagua nut.

Khazzam’s Himalayan stone bracelet (available at Barneys New York) is the first of a few new pieces made with the unique material; a necklace and pair of drop earrings are slated to come next. “I was instantly intrigued by the stone’s origin, its coloration, and the crazy unexpected pop of electric blues inside,” says Khazzam. “It is not difficult to work with, but the challenge was more about translating an unknown material and celebrating it with design, workmanship, and additional gemstones. I welcome these challenges and get so excited when one comes across my table.”