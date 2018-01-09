11 Golden Globes Jewelry Looks We Loved

A red carpet filled with elegant all-black gowns was a striking sight to behold. And, in addition to making a bold statement in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, the pared-down palette allowed some truly magnificent jewels to shine. Bright green emeralds in classic and modern settings, gleaming pearls, and radiant white and yellow diamonds swiftly stole the fashion spotlight at last night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards. Here are 11 of our favorite jewelry looks from the evening.