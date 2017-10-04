10 Exquisite Jewels at PAD London Right Now

PAD London has made a name for itself in the art-fair scene for its chic and unique mix of antiquities, 20th-century furniture and decorative arts, and contemporary design. PAD takes place in Mayfair, the heart of luxury London—and its jewelry is no exception. European contemporary high jewels from the likes of Hemmerle, Suzanne Syz, and Fabio Salini sit alongside exceptional antique pieces from Siegelson and artist jewels from London’s Louisa Guinness Gallery. Here are our highlights from the show that runs until October 8.