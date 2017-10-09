5 Asymmetrical Earrings That Double Your Fun

From garden roses to Kate Moss’s face, most things we generally accept to be beautiful are not perfectly symmetrical. Why should your earrings be any different? The trend first began percolating several seasons ago when Phoebe Philo sent her models down the runway at Celine with one single earring. Now, fine jewelry designers are riffing on the artfully off-kilter style with subtly mismatched earrings in precious materials. There’s a delicate balance in these asymmetrical pairs; finding visual harmony without matching is no easy feat. When done well, as evidenced by these five styles, the resulting look is slyly rebellious and totally unique.