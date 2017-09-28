5 Athens Jewelry Stores You Cannot Afford to Miss

As the ancient city enjoys a rebirth, its finest jewelers look forward to a bright future.

By on September 28, 2017
Athens is on the up. Although Greece may still be battling with prolonged economic and refugee crises, its capital is fighting back and proving itself as a destination in its own right—more than just a stop-off on the way to Mykonos or Santorini.

Along with the buzz of new hotels and restaurants, Athens’ jewelers are enjoying a fresh burst of creativity. You can find many of them in and around Kolonaki, a central neighborhood where Athens’ chicest visitors come to shop along its narrow, sun-drenched streets. Here is our pick of the city’s must-see jewelry stores.

