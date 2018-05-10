5 Cool Statement Cuffs Made for Summer Weather
An armful of bold yet wearable bracelets that will fit your breezy summer style.
Spring is rapidly melting into summer, which means coats are coming off and blazer sleeves are being rolled up, revealing lots of real estate for statement cuffs. This time around, we’re drawn to bracelets that breathe—in particular, warm gold designs with cool cutouts, dramatic crisscrossing, and open-form lines. Here are five of our favorite pieces for the season.