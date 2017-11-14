5 Lockets Perfect for Gifting

With the holiday season approaching fast, it’s once again time to start considering gifts — for yourself and for others. Jewelry never fails to make a heartfelt gesture, and few pieces have the sentimental charm of a locket. Pendants painted with miniature portraits or encasing a memento from a loved one date back to medieval times; their significance was even more meaningful before the dawn of the telephone and photography. Even though today, snapping a photo and sending it across the world is as easy as an Instagram post, lockets’ symbolism of love and dedication is still as potent as ever. In our increasingly troubling times, who couldn’t use a constant reminder of their nearest and dearest? Whatever you choose to fill them with — a photo of your children, a motivational mantra, your beloved Fido — these five lockets offer a winning combination of beauty inside and out.