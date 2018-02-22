5 Must-See Gems at TEFAF

Every March at TEFAF Maastricht (the acronym stands for The European Fine Art Fair), art connoisseurs from across the globe gather in a remote location in the Netherlands to enjoy the finest selection of museum-worthy antiques and art from an international bevy of respected dealers.

And jewelry is no exception. On the eve of the 9-day fair, which kicks off March 10, we spotlight a selection of the event’s finest contemporary pieces from Hemmerle (who this year celebrates 125 years in business), first-time exhibitor Glenn Spiro, and several world-class antique dealers.