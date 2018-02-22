5 Must-See Gems at TEFAF

We call out the best contemporary and antique jewels from next month’s world-renowned art fair.

By on February 22, 2018
Philippe Wolfers choker

Every March at TEFAF Maastricht (the acronym stands for The European Fine Art Fair), art connoisseurs from across the globe gather in a remote location in the Netherlands to enjoy the finest selection of museum-worthy antiques and art from an international bevy of respected dealers.

And jewelry is no exception. On the eve of the 9-day fair, which kicks off March 10, we spotlight a selection of the event’s finest contemporary pieces from Hemmerle (who this year celebrates 125 years in business), first-time exhibitor Glenn Spiro, and several world-class antique dealers.

 

Best of the Best

