5 Top Spring Jewelry Trends from Net-a-Porter Style Expert

Bold colors or subtler stones, statement pendants or daintier lariats?

To get a better idea of the hottest looks on the menu this spring, we spoke with Net-a-Porter’s global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, just as the e-retailer unveils its new Fine Jewelry and Watch Destination, which will be home to a selection of high-end brands typically found off-line, such as Cartier, Boucheron, Chopard, and Piaget.

Net-a-Porter’s fresh crop of fine jewelry promises some dazzling additions to this season’s trends—which include rainbows of color (literally), stacks of delicate bracelets, and personalized pieces. Here, Elizabeth calls out five of her favorite spring looks.