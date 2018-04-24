5 Up-and-Coming French Jewelry Designers You Need to Know

Paris is home to many of the world’s most renowned jewelers—esteemed maisons that have dressed the wealthy and the powerful since the days of Marie Antoinette and Empress Joséphine. However, a modern generation of talented jewelry designers have also risen up in the City of Light. From the heart of Place Vendôme, the spiritual home of all jewelers, to chic ateliers all over the capital, here is our pick of Paris’s finest on-the-rise independent jewelers.