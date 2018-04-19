5 Ways Fine-Jewelry Designers Are Showcasing Innovation (with Mother Earth in Mind)

“The fashion industry is speculated to be the second most polluting industry on the planet, second only to oil and gas,” says Nina Farran, the founder of Fashionkind—an e-commerce site that offers ethically sourced, sustainably made clothing and accessories.

Jewelry made with sparkling diamonds and precious metals is often the result of a laborious chain of production that goes from paper sketches and CAD drawings to gem mines and jeweler’s benches.

With this in mind, and in honor of Earth Day on April 22, we are spotlighting five fine-jewelry brands and designers who have crafted innovative collections that adhere to ethical and environmentally conscious practices. Read on for the names that are making compassionate fashion look better than ever.