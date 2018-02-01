6 Contemporary Diamond Gifts for Your Modern Romance
If big solitaires and heart charms aren’t your style, check out these contemporary diamond designs.
Get a gift that matches up to your modern romance. These six stylish diamond designs are current and fun—not to mention memorable. While solitaire rings and personalized lockets are always great go-to gifts, an inventive pair of statement earrings or fashionable stack of rings might just be a better fit. Here we highlight six of our favorite fashion-forward diamond pieces.