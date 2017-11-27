6 Men’s Bracelets You Can Gift Right Now

The breadth of men’s jewelry available today has never been more lust-worthy. But for those bijou novices out there, knowing how to start incorporating jewelry into your daily uniform can be a bit overwhelming. Is that ring office-appropriate? Will that necklace make you look like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever? When in doubt, bracelets are always a good idea. A simple, refined bracelet will work with everything from the most conservative suit to casual weekend wear. Whether worn alone, layered with a watch, or stacked together, bracelets are an easy way to instantly up the personality factor of any outfit. We’ve rounded up six of the best bracelets—from sleek metal cuffs to rugged beaded chains—for beginners and man-jewelry pros alike.