6 Modern Masters of Collectible Jewelry

Top international fairs such as Art Basel and TEFAF (the European Fine Art Fair) are embracing an emerging contemporary-art category—one realized in gemstones and diamonds. Exhibited alongside Picasso paintings and Giacometti sculptures are often works by the likes of Hemmerle, Suzanne Syz, and Wallace Chan—pieces that transform stones, metal, and unexpected materials into arresting jewelry. The six jewelers shown here are among today’s most collectible.