Refreshingly Fun Fringe Jewelry for Fall

Part of jewelry’s enduring allure is its movement—the way drop earrings swing with a turn of the head, the delicate slide of a stack of bangles on the wrist. So naturally, the inherent swing of fringe is immediately appealing. Once the go-to motif on the gowns of Victorian-era aristocrats and attention-seeking flappers in the early 20th century, fringe is dancing back into the spotlight with a flurry of dynamic jewelry.

Here are six designers making us fancy fringe once again.