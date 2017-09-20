Refreshingly Fun Fringe Jewelry for Fall
Fringe is in for fall—get into the swing of it with these six designs.
Part of jewelry’s enduring allure is its movement—the way drop earrings swing with a turn of the head, the delicate slide of a stack of bangles on the wrist. So naturally, the inherent swing of fringe is immediately appealing. Once the go-to motif on the gowns of Victorian-era aristocrats and attention-seeking flappers in the early 20th century, fringe is dancing back into the spotlight with a flurry of dynamic jewelry.
Here are six designers making us fancy fringe once again.