Top 9 Creative and Colorful Jewels at Paris Couture Week

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Every July, some of the world’s best jewelers reveal their newest and most imaginative designs to international clients and press who convene in Paris for Couture Week. More than 20 top jewelers presented new high-jewelry creations last week in Paris, several in suites in the Ritz Paris hotel or inside their boutiques on Place Vendome.

It was an opportunity for some jewelry houses to tell the story behind their creations. Christian Dior, for example, recreated lavish gardens and hedges at its Avenue Montaigne offices to set the stage for its new floral jewelry inspired by the gardens of Versailles. Chanel Fine Jewelry constructed an elaborate beach scene with sand and beach chairs to underscore the spirit of the Rivera that prevails in its new Flying Cloud collection of jewelry. The jewelry bears its nautical stripes in blue sapphire and white diamond rings, necklaces and cuffs. And, Milanese jeweler Giampiero Bodino showcased his Mediterranean-inspired jewelry amongst exotic flowers with the sounds of birds chirping in the background in a suite at the Ritz Paris hotel.

This year the houses emphasized big, bold colorful jewelry and gemstones, including a range of rare stones like top-quality Paraiba tourmaline and large tsavorite and Mandarin garnets. It’s the ultimate tour de force for jewelry lovers who can see some of the world best designs in and around Place Vendome in just a few days.