Aquamarine Jewelry Designs You’ll Adore
In honor of this month’s dreamy blue birthstone, we call out five cool, contemporary creations.
The electric-blue hue of March’s birthstone never fails to captivate. Whether rough or polished, the gem adds a bolt of color to designs, making them ideal additions to lighter springtime ensembles.
Among its other powers, aquamarine—derived from the Latin words for “sea” and “water”— is thought to calm ocean squalls as well as inner turmoil. Here, we spotlight several pieces that caught our eye.