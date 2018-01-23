Bergdorf Goodman’s Fashion Director Names Top Jewelry Trends for 2018

Accessories expert Linda Fargo talks us through this year’s key jewelry trends.

By on January 23, 2018
Bergdorf Goodman Jewelry Trends

2018 has arrived and with it, a shimmering new array of jewelry trends that range from distinctive, one-of-a-kind creations to colorful gem-centric designs and versatile, everyday pieces. Linda Fargo, Fashion Director at Bergdorf Goodman—who recently celebrated her twentieth year at the iconic Manhattan department store—talks through five key jewelry trends you need to know.

Best of the Best

