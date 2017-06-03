14 Jaw-Dropping Treasures for Your Jewelry Collection

VIEW SLIDESHOW

In our annual Best of the Best review, we unearth today’s nine most important jewelry breakthroughs—from colossal Colombian emeralds to ultra-risky gem-setting techniques, totally unexpected materials, incredible vintage finds, and beyond.

Photography by: Hannah Khymych

Photographer’s assistants: JP Herrera and Lea Winkler

Prop stylist: Alex Silva at Bernstein & Andriulli

Model: Ella Darr at Parts Models

Hair and makeup: Ronnie Peterson at Judy Casey

Manicure: Ana Maria Gheorghiu

Booking and production editor: Oona Wally