14 Jaw-Dropping Treasures for Your Jewelry Collection
VIEW SLIDESHOW
In our annual Best of the Best review, we unearth today’s nine most important jewelry breakthroughs—from colossal Colombian emeralds to ultra-risky gem-setting techniques, totally unexpected materials, incredible vintage finds, and beyond.
Photography by: Hannah Khymych
Photographer’s assistants: JP Herrera and Lea Winkler
Prop stylist: Alex Silva at Bernstein & Andriulli
Model: Ella Darr at Parts Models
Hair and makeup: Ronnie Peterson at Judy Casey
Manicure: Ana Maria Gheorghiu
Booking and production editor: Oona Wally