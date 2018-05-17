Best New Mood Booster: 7 Vibrant Earrings for Right Now

“Color!” exclaimed Impressionist painter Paul Gaugin. “What a deep and mysterious language, the language of dreams.” To be sure, new creations from top designers are bringing our reveries to life through fanciful forms and vivid pigments. We were ecstatic when the rainbow trend rolled in last fall, and these seven designs are further proof that prismatic accessories are sticking around.

Isn’t it remarkable how a touch of red, pink, or electric turquoise can invigorate an ensemble and our mood?

Color! We’re ready for more.