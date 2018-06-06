Best of Show: Editor’s Picks of the 8 Best New Designs at the Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas
From bold color and power pieces to fluid gold designs, this year’s Couture Show did not disappoint.
From fluid gold designs to bold power pieces, there was an abundance of creativity and statement pieces at what is arguably the world’s most important high-end, curated jewelry trade fair: the annual Couture jewelry show held at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas in late May. Here, we identify the top eight designs from an international set of jewelers.