Band Mentality: 6 Bold New Rings for Fall

The past few years have seen stacks’ and stacks’ worth of dainty, delicate rings. But after all those intricate, barely there pieces, designers are embracing the clean lines and hefty proportions of cigar bands. Named after the branded paper rings looped around cigars, the style dates back to the Victorian era.

The latest bands, however, have a fuss-free attitude that is distinctly modern. The streamlined form lends itself to everything from graphic enamel designs to brilliant pavéd gemstones, so the options range from casual and everyday to opulent. Whichever route you go, now is the time to add a cigar band to your ring repertoire.