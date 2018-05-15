Dynamic Diamond Designs that Break the Mold

“There are 360 degrees, so why stick to one?”—wise words from the late design dynamo Zaha Hadid. We agree, especially when it comes to creating contemporary jewelry. Diamonds in particular shine all the brighter when set in imaginative designs that curve, feather, and spiral into graphic shapes, catching light and complementing the human form in inventive ways. The sleek architectural pieces on these pages show diamonds in a daring light.

Paper art and styling: Lou Blackshaw

Prop styling: Peter Tran for Art Department