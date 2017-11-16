Everything You Need to Know About Shopping for Fine Jewelry in Jaipur

If India—as many have claimed—is the most colorful place on earth, then Jaipur is where the culture’s obsession with hue finds its greatest expression. Jaipur, of course, is the capital of the desert state of Rajasthan and the nexus of the country’s colored-stone trade.

Nowhere is the design, production, and sale of gemstone jewels more concentrated than in the Pink City, whose rose-colored buildings teem with local jewelers catering to India’s thriving domestic market. Connoisseurs, however, flock to Jaipur’s finest heritage brands located on nearby Mirza Ismail (M.I.) Road to find opulent, couture-worthy jewels guaranteed to elicit gasps from even the most jaded buyers.