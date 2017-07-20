Extraordinary Jade Jewelry

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Jade’s long history cuts through many centuries and touches cultures around the globe. When Spanish explorers arrived in Central America in the early part of the 16th century, they reported that the local natives wore lots of green-hued pieces of stone at their sides as tools and for luck. The Spanish called the gems piedra de ijada, or “stone of the pain in the side”—the name “jade” was later derived from this description. Centuries on, jade still manages to surprise us—here we highlight five designs that frame the historic gem in a fresh way.