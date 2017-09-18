Jessica McCormack’s New Chi Chi Collection Has All the Luck

London’s Jessica McCormack has a way with diamonds. Her luxurious yet wearable designs are beloved by women around the world, and her new Chi Chi collection adds a dose of yellow gold to equally elegant effect.

Unveiling the collection at her art-filled Carlos Place mansion in the heart of London’s Mayfair, the New Zealand–born designer says she was inspired by the Chinese fortune-telling bamboo sticks of the same name.

A mix of brilliant-, pear-, and oval-cut diamonds set in blackened gold are punctuated by solid sticks of yellow or rose gold that are hinged for maximum fluidity and comfort. Pieces range from a discreetly luxurious ring to an all-eyes-on-you four-row necklace that sits perfectly round the neck and dips seductively into the décolletage.

“Chi Chi was a collection designed to be the everyday jewelry uniform, pieces that you can feel comfortable in from day to night and make the wearer feel relaxed but incredibly elegant,” says McCormack.

And just like the sticks that inspired the collection, each piece has a number on the reverse that refers to a specific fortune. Imbued with McCormack’s signature classic-with-a-twist finish, these pieces are bound to bring the wearer good luck.