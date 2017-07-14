Jewelry for the Altruistic: Collections with a Cause

These five fine jewelry brands give back in a big way.

By on July 14, 2017
Altruism has never looked so good. Vhernier, Bulgari, and Sidney Garber, among others, have created stunning adornments that are tuned in to global issues and geared towards giving back. Each purchase of their fine jewelry supports causes close to the hearts of these designers such as education, local craftsmanship, and mental health awareness. These striking designs make a conscious statement of their own.

