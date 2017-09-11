The Must-See Haute Jewels at La Biennale Paris

When La Biennale Paris opened its doors today, guests were treated to a fresh edit of some of the world’s finest and most luxurious contemporary jewelers. Boghossian and Nirav Modi have returned for a second year, while Anna Hu, Glenn Spiro and Moussaieff join the legendary antique fair, formerly known as La Biennale des Antiquaires, for the very first time.

These are the pieces that are certain to capture collectors’ attentions and remain in their minds long after the show is over.