Lucky Jade Jewelry Honors the Chinese New Year

It may feel as if 2018 is already in full swing, but February 16 marks the beginning of the China’s traditional new year, and another opportunity to set the tone for the year ahead.

When it comes to jewelry, Chinese New Year is a prime time to invest in jade, an auspicious stone that has long been synonymous with prosperity and luck in Chinese culture. China’s relationship with jade goes back centuries — the character for jade dates to 2950 B.C. The ancient Chinese pioneered jade carving techniques in all manner of decorative objects, from jewels to vases and statues. The translucent stone ranges from deep kelly green to pale celadon as well as white and lavender. It diffuses light to achieve a unique glow — which is why jade has been associated with everything from heaven and the afterlife to wisdom and virtuosity. To bring a bit of prosperity to your 2018, try one of these stellar modern jade jewels.