A Jewel of His Own: 6 Top Jewelry Collections Made for Men

In recent years, men’s fashion has experienced something of a boom—so much so, in fact, that Euromonitor International has projected a 14 percent growth to $33 billion by 2020 at a time when all other retail markets are struggling to keep up.

What this means for you, the male shopper, is that there are increasingly diverse options for kitting yourself out. The latest developments have come by way of the fine jewelry counter, where established houses and new brands alike are cropping up with collections to serve the modern man’s impulse to adorn. Why should ladies have all the fun? There’s a slew of masculine jewels to accompany the standard watch and wedding band. Whether it’s a stack of rugged cuffs or a riff on the signet ring, these six new men’s jewelry collections make a case for building a jewelry box of your own.