Must-See Jewels at This Month’s TEFAF New York

On May 4, the second edition of TEFAF New York Spring Fair kicks off at the Park Avenue Armory and will highlight a collection of contemporary art and designs from preeminent local galleries and dealers. Items on view at The European Fine Art Fair this month include a selection of fine jewelry from industry innovators like Fiona Druckenmiller, Olivier Reza, and James de Givenchy—to help navigate this year’s four-day event, we asked these three exhibitors to expound on the designs they’re most excited to show and see.