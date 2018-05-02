Must-See Jewels at This Month’s TEFAF New York
Top tastemakers name the designs they’re most excited to show and see at this month’s art and design fair.
On May 4, the second edition of TEFAF New York Spring Fair kicks off at the Park Avenue Armory and will highlight a collection of contemporary art and designs from preeminent local galleries and dealers. Items on view at The European Fine Art Fair this month include a selection of fine jewelry from industry innovators like Fiona Druckenmiller, Olivier Reza, and James de Givenchy—to help navigate this year’s four-day event, we asked these three exhibitors to expound on the designs they’re most excited to show and see.