Trend to Watch: Ocean-Inspired Jewelry

Make it an endless summer with these sea-inspired designs from de Koning, Votsi, and more.

By on June 23, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Gold and sterling silver necklace with white, black, and brown diamonds, and 59 pieces of golden keshi pearls

The childish pleasure of collecting seashells and pebbles on the beach is one that stays with us forever. That ocean treasure, discovered on a special vacation, will remind us of sunny, sandy memories for years to come. All six designers that we’ve featured here had this experience in mind when it came to creating their ocean-inspired jewels. These are gems that are guaranteed to keep you close to the beach, even when you’re back at your desk.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry