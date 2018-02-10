Our Guide to Venice’s Finest Jewelry Boutiques

Venice has long been a mecca of beauty, from stately palazzos to Tintoretto paintings. The city’s history as the nexus for trade between East and West has left an enduring affinity for all things precious and ornate. While many travel to Venice for the architecture, the art, and the overall romantic charm, the city also boasts an array of unique, distinctly Venetian jewelers whose work is steeped in the crafts and traditions of their hometown. There’s no shortage of luxury shopping in Venice, but these five brands offer designs that can’t be found anywhere else—making them ideal souvenirs to remember this one-of-a-kind city.