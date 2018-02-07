Palm Beach’s 5 Must-See Jewelry Boutiques

Palm Beach—it’s a destination beloved for its sunshine, white sand, and some truly spectacular jewelry. This year’s 6-day Palm Beach Jewelry, Art and Antique Show kicks off on February 14 in West Palm Beach and will spotlight a range of highly collectible vintage gems and contemporary one-of-kind creations from the nation’s top vendors. After browsing the baubles, cross over the Royal Park Bridge, and take a detour down Worth Avenue, the palm-tree-lined shopping street that’s home to these five fabulous boutiques.