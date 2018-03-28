Pastel Jewelry That’s Perfect for Spring

Despite how things may look outside your window, spring has officially arrived. Sunny days are here again (or at least they should be very soon), and there’s no better way to usher in the new season than donning a palette of mood-enhancing pastels. Fashion designers led the charge with their spring collections—like Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, who showed an array of gossamer knits in Jordan-almond hues, and Donatella Versace, whose glamazons showed their softer side with body-con dresses in sugary shades of lilac and mint. Now, jewelry designers have followed suit, making the most of stones in delicate, desaturated tones. While head-to-toe pastels can veer into mother-of-the-bride territory, these pastel jewels are an ideal way to add a dulcet note to any outfit this spring.